Tax hike, help for vulnerable among concerns for Budget 2018

SINGAPORE - Will the Finance Ministry announce a tax adjustment at next year's Budget?

That was a question IT company chief executive Nick Lee, 45, posed at a Pre-Budget 2018 dialogue on Tuesday (Dec 5).

"I know it's something that's very much on people's minds," Senior Minister of State for Finance Indranee Rajah replied.

But she reiterated that the Ministry is still working on the "what" and "when" of the tax hike Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong alluded to last month.

She said the public will be given notice to prepare for the increase, and the Government will have to buffer the impact on vulnerable groups if they are affected.

Minister of State for Manpower Sam Tan said the Government does not raise taxes lightly, because it such hikes come with a very high political cost.

"But if we have to raise it, that is because the reason is stronger than the political cost," he added.

Mr Tan, who also chairs government feedback unit Reach, said he is "keenly aware" that any tax adjustment will have an impact on businesses.

More than 50 participants attended the session on Tuesday, which was jointly organised by Reach and the Ministry of Finance.

They highlighted issues that ranged from caring for an ageing society to encouraging employees to improve their skills.

A mobile survey conducted after the session also showed about 30 per cent of participants felt the Government should focus on supporting vulnerable groups in the upcoming Budget.

This was followed by enabling people to upskill, which 26 per cent voted for, and helping businesses to thrive, which 24 per cent voted for.

Addressing participants at the feedback session, Ms Indranee said the Budget is a strategic financial plan to take care of Singapore's immediate needs and position the nation for the future.

This entails building the economy in the face of technological disruptions and uncertainty wrought by international developments, she said. It also involves developing people to cope with ongoing challenges.

Speaking to reporters at the event, Ms Indranee said different groups in society have different concerns, with young families more interested in education and housing issues, while those with older family members are more concerned about healthcare.

"Speaking to people who are going to be impacted... will help us to make a better and more informed decision," she said of putting together next year's Budget 2018.

"All Governments have the same challenge. You have a range of things that you need to do; how are you going to fund them? It's important for the public to know."

"In our case, we've always explained to people what our objectives are, and how they are going to be funded... and this will be no different," she said, reiterating that healthcare needs will rise as the population ages from one in eight aged over 65 now, to one in four by 2030.

"I think Singaporeans do understand, and when you listen to the conversations (in the feedback event), you can see that people are very mindful of the fact that there are trade-offs," she said.