Restoration of Tanjong Pagar Railway Station on track

SINGAPORE - Trains might not be using it anymore but Tanjong Pagar Railway Station will eventually re-emerge in all its landmark glory at its old location thanks to an ambitious heritage preservation effort.

The 85-year-old station's striking platform canopies have been removed to allow work to be carried out on the new Cantonment MRT station, which is part of the Circle Line Extension.

Once that construction has been completed in 2025 the canopies - comprising the roof, beams and columns - will be taken out of a storage yard and reassembled at the station's original site.

The Tanjong Pagar station closed its doors on Dec 26, 2016, allowing workers to start removing a 580m stretch of the platform so the MRT project could proceed.

But 80m of each platform extending from the station building have been left as they will not interfere with the construction.

Breaking down the canopies for storage and eventual re-assembly has proved quite a task, as The Straits Times learnt when it toured the LTA yard on Thursday (March 28).

The $33.5 million project kicked off with the installation of temporary steel supports under the canopies. A Self-Propelled Modular Transporter was used to brace and move the structures, which allowed them to be cut and detached from the platform slab.

The 63 panels were then taken to the storage yard, a five-minute drive away.

The LTA has started restoration work on the first panel after consulting with architects.

Construction of the Cantonment MRT station begins next month. Advance work started in late 2015 and is expected to be finished by June.

The Circle Line Extension, with the Cantonment, Keppel and Prince Edward MRT stations, will close the loop for the Circle Line by connecting HarbourFront and Marina Bay stations.

The preservation effort was praised as a "timely action" by Ms Gan Ee Bee, the founder of heritage social enterprise Neumind International.

"It is constructed on the basis of harmonious relations between community requirements, economic activity and protection of historical sites," she said.