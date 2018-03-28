Tan Chuan-Jin launches Speaker's blog - From The Chair

Speaker of Parliament Tan Chuan-Jin officially launched a blog on Monday, where he said he hopes to shed light on important parliamentary processes and cut through the jargon, so as to build a bridge between policymaking and the public.

Called From The Chair, the blog is among recent efforts by Mr Tan, 49, to make Parliament even more accessible to Singaporeans, especially in the online space.

Since he was appointed Speaker in September last year, Mr Tan has also started an official Facebook page for the Singapore Parliament, which provides updates and links to the Order Papers before each sitting, for example.

Mr Tan, in his first blog post on Monday, explained his reasons for starting it, adding that it is something he has been "wanting to get off the ground for a while now".

"Today, we can access information at a faster rate than ever before. Legislators and Members of Parliament have also done, and are doing, much to improve the lives of the people. But much is lost if we choose to hide behind jargon and inaccessible language," he wrote.

"Through this blog, I hope to help explain and demystify the parliamentary process and, over time, help Singaporeans build a better understanding of this important institution."

He said he also hopes to post his thoughts on a wide range of issues, including what has been discussed and debated in parliamentary sittings.

He said the feedback he received to his Facebook posts, explaining and breaking down some parliamentary processes such as adjournment motions and select committees, shows that Singaporeans are interested in how the Parliament works.

"Parliament is a key pillar of Singapore's democracy. The debates and speeches that are heard in the chambers contribute to the passing of Bills and laws, laws that affect the lives of everyone," he said.

"So understanding these processes are crucial. It helps give you confidence and trust in how the democracy works."

In a post on his Facebook page, Mr Tan added that social media platforms are merely vehicles of opportunities for people to interact, as he urged the public to actively share his new blog with others.

