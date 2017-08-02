Tamil errors: NDP leaflets not proofread after printing

The errors in Tamil translation in pamphlets used in National Day Parade (NDP) rehearsals slipped by unnoticed because they were not proofread after printing, Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen told Parliament in a written reply to Mr Murali Pillai (Bukit Batok) yesterday.

Dr Ng said that the original Tamil translation submitted was correct but errors were made by the printers.

Last month, the NDP executive committee apologised publicly after mistakes were spotted in the translation of its theme #OneNationTogether.

Some letters in the Tamil phrase "let's come together as one nation" were in the wrong places, while others were missing.

These pamphlets had been distributed to Primary 5 pupils from 162 primary schools ahead of the National Education shows last month.

Proofreading of pamphlets after they are printed and before they are distributed "has been incorporated as standard procedure for all translated texts in NDP materials", said Dr Ng.

"Additionally, the NDP exco will also ensure that the publishing companies it engages are equipped with the necessary and reliable computer software for correct printing of different languages," he said.