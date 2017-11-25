Taking pole position to raise funds for new CC

Senior Minister of State for Defence and Foreign Affairs Maliki Osman performed last night at the finale of a fund-raising dinner for a new community club in Upper East Coast Road.

The MP for East Coast GRC was lifted about 2.4m high, supported by a pole.

About 2,000 donors were invited to the dinner - held at Singapore Expo - which raised close to $3 million for an upcoming Siglap community club.

Dr Maliki took part in four performances yesterday, including items such as wushu and taiko (drums).

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, who was also at the event, launched an art project that encourages residents to continue donating over the next few years, through sponsorship of small plastic bricks.

The club is due to be completed in 2021. It will include facilities such as a bowling centre, a futsal court, a supermarket and a multi-purpose hall.