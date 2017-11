ChildAid performers - (clockwise from front) Gisele Chiam (in grey shirt), nine; Lilo Baier, 11; Emiliano Cyrus, nine; Neo Le Yang, 11; and Marcus Chiau (playing guitar), 17 - taking a break during rehearsals yesterday at Gateway Theatre in Bukit Merah. This year, the concert - which benefits The Straits Times School Pocket Money Fund and The Business Times Budding Artists Fund - is at Resorts World Sentosa, and will be held on Nov 24 and 25.