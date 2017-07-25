Take part in #singwithST contest and win funpacks and Aug 9 National Day Parade tickets

SINGAPORE - Keen to win National Day Parade funpacks or even better, tickets to watch the nation's annual birthday bash on Aug 9?

All you have to do is sing for it - by joining the #singwithST contest organised by The Straits Times.

Get into the patriotic mood by taking a video selfie while singing a 15 to 30-second excerpt from one of the NDP songs below.

- Stand Up for Singapore

- Home

- One People, One Nation, One Singapore

- Count on me Singapore

- We are Singapore

- Because it's Singapore!

Upload the video on Instagram, and tag it with the hashtag #singwithST.

Instagram profiles must also be set to public. Alert us to your entry by tagging us at @straits_times.

To boost your chances of winning, wear red and white, or hold an item that is uniquely Singaporean, just as how ST journalists have done in their video.

The competition will close on Aug 2.