Swinging by for 4D film launch

ST PHOTO: GAVIN FOO
Published
48 min ago

It was an amazing fantasy for "Spider-Boys" Azel Mohamed Zuraidi, four, (centre) and brothers Louie Teo (left), four, and Leroy Teo, eight, at Madame Tussauds Singapore, as they got to be the famed superhero for a day. The three boys were part of an international group of 67 cosplayers dressed as Marvel Comics characters such as Wolverine, Deadpool and Captain America, who had gathered at the Sentosa waxwork attraction yesterday. The event was a joint effort by cosplay-enthusiasts collective Singapore Cosplay Club and Madame Tussauds Singapore. It was held to mark the launch of the Marvel 4D Experience, a 10-minute superhero film that features elements such as water sprays and seat vibrations.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Sunday Times on January 14, 2018, with the headline 'Swinging by for 4D film launch'. Print Edition | Subscribe
