Sweet surprise for nursing teachers

(Background, from left) Nanyang Polytechnic nursing students Carol Ho and Tay Siew Boon, lecturers Ng Guat Ngoo, Karie Choo and Heidi Li enjoying some cake, courtesy of PrimaDeli, to mark Nurses' Day. Sixty lecturers and about 100 nursing students we
ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI
Published
58 min ago

(Background, from left) Nanyang Polytechnic nursing students Carol Ho and Tay Siew Boon, lecturers Ng Guat Ngoo, Karie Choo and Heidi Li enjoying some cake, courtesy of PrimaDeli, to mark Nurses' Day.

Sixty lecturers and about 100 nursing students were treated to a 10kg fruit flan cake at the School of Health Sciences, Nanyang Polytechnic, yesterday.

Every year, PrimaDeli celebrates Nurses' Day by offering discounts to nurses to thank them for their contributions. But this year, it wanted to also honour a group of often-overlooked nurses - the nurses who teach the country's nurses. So PrimaDeli approached Nanyang Polytechnic with the idea of a sweet surprise for its nursing lecturers at the polytechnic's School of Health Sciences, Singapore's largest nursing school.

SEE MIND&BODY 

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on August 01, 2017, with the headline 'Sweet surprise for nursing teachers'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 

BrandInsider

Sponsored Content

The haze fight: Committed to zero deforestation
#WhatDrivesYou: This 2nd generation boss puts his people first
Bangkok is now a desirable living, investment choice