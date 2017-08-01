Sweet surprise for nursing teachers

(Background, from left) Nanyang Polytechnic nursing students Carol Ho and Tay Siew Boon, lecturers Ng Guat Ngoo, Karie Choo and Heidi Li enjoying some cake, courtesy of PrimaDeli, to mark Nurses' Day.

Sixty lecturers and about 100 nursing students were treated to a 10kg fruit flan cake at the School of Health Sciences, Nanyang Polytechnic, yesterday.

Every year, PrimaDeli celebrates Nurses' Day by offering discounts to nurses to thank them for their contributions. But this year, it wanted to also honour a group of often-overlooked nurses - the nurses who teach the country's nurses. So PrimaDeli approached Nanyang Polytechnic with the idea of a sweet surprise for its nursing lecturers at the polytechnic's School of Health Sciences, Singapore's largest nursing school.