Suspects in two separate molest cases arrested at Universal Studios and Chinese Garden MRT

SINGAPORE - Two men suspected of separate cases of molest have been arrested, police said on Monday (Feb 13).

One man, a 30-year-old, was nabbed at Universal Studios Singapore on Sentosa.

A woman reported to the police on Sunday evening that she had been molested, and security officers at the theme park detained him.

He was later arrested by the police.

On the same day, another case of molest was reported at Chinese Garden MRT station.

A 20-year-old man was detained by the victim's friend and later arrested by the police.

If convicted for the offence of outrage of modesty, offenders can be jailed up to two years and/or caned.