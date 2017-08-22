Supreme fitness for pro player

Q What is your secret to looking fabulous?

A As a professional tennis player, I have to be in supreme physical condition to do my best on court.

Q Has there ever been a time when you were not fit and fab?

A I have played competitive tennis since I was 14. When I went to college in the United States, I ate more than I did before. The food portions there were enormous.

Looking back at my photographs, I think I might have been fit then but I definitely did not look too fab.

Q What is your diet like?

A I don't have a very strict diet. I try to eat complex carbohydrates, protein and healthy fats to fuel my body. I think eating makes you feel good. I usually stay away from fast food joints but, other than that, I eat anything I like.

Q What are your indulgences?

Bio Box

STEFANIE TAN Age: 24 Height: 1.65m Weight: 58kg Tan first held a racquet when she was four years old. When she was at Henry Park Primary School, she was in the mini tennis and badminton teams. She attended Raffles Institution but quit in 2011 to train and compete full-time. She later received a full athletics scholarship to play college tennis and study at Texas Christian University, where she graduated with an MBA. She turned professional last year and is the only professional female tennis player here. Tan is single and representing Singapore at the SEA Games now. Her parents are engineers and she has an older brother.

A Chocolate ice cream. I also love tiramisu and chocolate mousse.

Q How do you maintain a healthy work-life balance?

A Being a professional player keeps me extremely active and healthy.

Q What are the three most important things in your life?

A Family, love and happiness.

Q What's your favourite and least favourite part of your body?

A My favourite are my legs and least favourite are my feet. Tennis players have awful-looking feet because of the blisters and callouses we get.

Q What are your must-dos before and after a workout?

A Before a workout, I do a short jog and stretches to warm up. Afterwards, I stretch and do foam-rolling.

Q How important is it for you to keep up with your fitness routine?

A Very important. I love the feeling of being in good shape and, more importantly, being strong.

Q How has your active lifestyle influenced your family and friends?

A My entire family plays tennis. My friends and I love trying new activities such as rock climbing, wakeboarding, ice-skating, bowling and going to the trampoline park. I think the most fun we had was playing bubble soccer together.

Q How extensive is your collection of sports-related paraphernalia?

A I only have equipment that I use for training and competition.

Q Would you go for plastic surgery?

A I'm happy with my natural look.

Q Do you think you're sexy?

A Sure. We all are, in our own ways.