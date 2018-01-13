'Superheroes' at Sentosa for mass cosplay gathering

SINGAPORE - It was an amazing fantasy for Spider-Boys Azel Mohamed Zuraidi, four, (centre) and brothers four-year-old Louie Teo (left), and eight-year-old Leroy Teo (right), at Madame Tussauds Singapore on Saturday (Jan 13).

The three were part of an international group of 67 cosplayers - dressed as Marvel Comics characters such as Wolverine, Deadpool and Captain America, who had gathered at the Sentosa waxwork attraction.

The event was a team-up between cosplay enthusiasts collective Singapore Cosplay Club and Madame Tussauds Singapore.

It was held to mark the launch of the Marvel 4D Experience, a 10-minute superhero film that features elements such as water sprays and seat vibrations.