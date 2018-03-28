Super Puma to make a landing in Sembawang

Visitors to the Republic of Singapore Air Force's 50th anniversary celebrations in Sembawang this weekend will get to see live demonstrations of the Super Puma helicopter for the first time.

They will watch a simulated search and rescue (SAR) operation featuring the helicopter and involving personnel from RSAF's 125 Squadron and 1 Medical Squadron.

"This is something the public does not get to see often and I think it will create a lot of excitement," said Major Roy Chew, team lead for the demonstration.

A typical SAR operation would involve two pilots, two air crew specialists, a medical officer and a medic.

Upon receiving an emergency call, the medical team will be activated and they will collect bags containing medical supplies. They will then hop onto an ambulance which will take them to the aircraft.

A crew from the helicopter squadron will also be activated. After collecting their equipment, crew members have 15 minutes to get airborne, before flying over to pick up the casualty, who will be winched into the helicopter and transported to the nearest hospital.

Since 2002, the RSAF has been involved in 317 SAR missions across the region.

The demonstrations, part of the RSAF50@Heartlands events, will be conducted at the open field beside Sembawang MRT station between 11.45am and 12.15pm on Saturday and Sunday.

More RSAF50 events will take place in Punggol, Bedok and Jurong East this year.

Nathanael Phang