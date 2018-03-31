Super Puma helicopter showcases search and rescue abilities at RSAF golden jubilee exhibition

SINGAPORE - Visitors to the Republic of Singapore Air Force's golden jubilee celebrations in Sembawang caught the Super Puma helicopter live in action on Saturday (March 31).

The helicopter was used in a simulated search and rescue (SAR) operation by the RSAF's 125 Squadron and 1 Medical Squadron personnel.

Visitors got to see take-off and landing demonstrations, activation of the pilot and crew, and the casualty rescue process.

More than 30,000 people are expected at the open field beside Sembawang MRT station over the weekend.

Team leader for the demonstration, Major Roy Chew, said: "We hope that through this demonstration, exhibits and interactive activities, Singaporeans can better appreciate the operational readiness of the RSAF to defend Singapore's skies."

The RSAF first commissioned the Super Puma in 1985. Last August, Super Pumas flew on SAR operations for the USS John S. McCain warship collision in Singapore waters, evacuating injured American sailors to the Singapore General Hospital after the vessel collided with a commercial oil tanker, killing 10 people.

At the exhibition on Saturday, visitors could also try their hand at an S-70B naval helicopter simulator and tour various static and interactive aircraft displays.



More than 30,000 people are expected at the RSAF50 exhibition in Sembawang. ST PHOTO: KELVIN CHNG



More RSAF50 celebratory events lined up include a flypast over Marina Barrage during the National Day weekend.

The events will culminate in the RSAF50 Parade on Sept 1, to be attended by Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong.

The RSAF50 exhibition will next make a landing in Punggol from April 14 to 15, Bedok from May 12 to 13 and Jurong East from May 26 to 27.

Each two-day exhibition will be held from 10am to 9pm.