Subaru shown going against traffic, beats red light in video footage

SINGAPORE - Another vehicle has been filmed going against traffic, this time allegedly running a red light as well.

In a video posted on community website Roads.sg's Facebook page on Monday (Jan 10), a Subaru is shown overtaking a lorry.

It crosses a pair of double white lines into an oncoming lane and turns right at the junction.

The video was taken at the road exiting Orchid Country Club on Saturday at 5.08pm, according to Roads.sg.

A Facebook user identified himself as the driver in response to the post.

He wrote: " I am the driver of the Subaru and yes I admit I committed the wrongdoings. To the public I apologise for my foolish and dangerous act. I will observe the rules and regulations strictly in future. As for the punishments I am willing to answer for them. Thank you."

ST has contacted the police for comments.