Students spotted climbing to roof of 5-storey carpark, AMK Town Council 'exploring preventive measures'

SINGAPORE - The Ang Mo Kio Town Council is "exploring preventive measures" after students were seen climbing to the roof of a multistorey carpark in Hougang.

A resident had taken a video of five students at the top of the five-storey-high carpark at Block 971A, Hougang Street 91, a Lianhe Wanbao report said on Thursday (April 13).

The resident, who declined to share her name, said it was dangerous, as there were no railings around the roof structure.

The students had climbed on to the roof to "take selfies" at around 5pm on Wednesday, she said.

In response to queries from The Straits Times, a spokesman for Ang Mo Kio Town Council, which oversees the area, said on Friday that they had investigated the matter.

"Our investigation shows that the students had climbed onto the roof of the multistorey carpark via the firehose reel," he said.

"The respective school will be informed and the town council will be exploring preventive measures."

ST understands that a police report has been filed, and that the students had climbed up the roof to retrieve a fallen wallet.

A resident in her 50s, who lives opposite the carpark, told Wanbao that her daughter had spotted the kids.

"I looked outside and saw them taking selfies. Some were dancing, and I felt scared for them. If they trip, they could fall downstairs, and I can't even imagine what would happen then," she said.

Other residents said that they often saw a group of secondary school students playing noisily at the roof.

They reportedly frequent the place between 3pm and 5pm.

Said a resident in his 50s who gave his name only as Mr Huang: "It is quieter here, and (my block) is near the carpark, so I can hear it all and it's very noisy."

He added that he was worried that the students may be so preoccupied in their games that they may not notice incoming vehicles.

Just this month, two young girls were filmed running on the roof of a walkway at Jalan Kayu. Ang Mo Kio Town Council, which also oversees the area in question, later blocked the access point to the roof.