Students roll out local-themed sushi to mark National Day

Four Spectra Secondary School students turned their passion for cooking into an award-winning local-themed sushi roll, which will soon be sold at 11 Maki-San sushi outlets as part of National Day celebrations.

The Secondary 4 students, part of the school's culinary arts club, won third place at last year's Youth Entrepreneurs Competition organised by the Singapore Discovery Centre for their laksa, otah and chicken char siew sushi creations.

The school then got in touch with the local sushi chain to float the idea of a collaboration, said Ms Veron Ng, teacher-in-charge of the club at the specialised school for Normal (Technical) students.

"We wanted to show the students that their work, their product, can actually be marketable and sold to the public," said Ms Ng, 43.

Liew Qi Rui, 16, one of the students who helped to create the dish and refine the recipe, said: "I joined the club because I like food and I wanted to cook... I'm very excited to launch our product."

The Maki-Kita roll, filled with chicken char siew, egg, cucumber, fried shallots and coriander mayonnaise, will be sold from Friday to Aug 31.

It is among the special creations and promotions that businesses are offering to celebrate National Day, including discounts of 52 per cent in conjunction with the nation's 52nd birthday.

For example, local residents can enjoy a 52 per cent discount when purchasing tickets to two of Wildlife Reserves Singapore's parks this month. Also, Sentosa has rolled out a month-long programme of activities, including a heritage carnival, and residents can get 52 per cent off when visiting attractions such as the Trick Eye Museum between Friday and Aug 13.

Telcos StarHub and M1 are offering $52 off selected mobile phones, while Singtel is offering 52 per cent off selected handsets with the sign-up of certain plans.

And parade-goers can pick up red and white outfits from Bossini, which launched a National Day collection last month featuring T-shirts adorned with local slang. It also introduced a line of camouflage-themed apparel to mark 50 years of national service this year.

Lifestyle retailer Naiise, which is one of 205 businesses participating in the ongoing Great Singapore Sale (GSS), said it expects a boost in sales during the National Day period, which will coincide with the last week of GSS.

The home-grown store, popular for its local-themed products such as curry puff-shaped cushions, recently introduced a National Day scarf designed by local brand Binary Style.

"Demand for local products has increased tremendously," said a spokesman.