Students caught in ST photo of flash flood were on their way to get meal for elderly woman

SINGAPORE - A photograph meant to capture flash floods in Singapore turned out to be a keepsake reminding the students in it of how meaningful community service is.

The photo, taken on Wednesday (Feb 8) by The Straits Times executive photographer Kua Chee Siong, showed a girl and boy wading across the flooded traffic junction at Toa Payoh Lorong 1 and Lorong 2.

The students, Julia Kan and Ivan Chiew, both 14, are from Saint Joseph's Institution International School and were braving the rain to get vegetarian food for an elderly woman, whose meal request had been overlooked.

They were doing community service with Touch Community Service as part of their school's programme.

It was Julia's first time taking part in community service, her mother Angie Kan told The Straits Times on Thursday (Feb 9).

The 43-year-old housewife said in her e-mail to ST: "The kids feel that this picture made it even more worthwhile for them to be immersed in community service."

Mr Kua, 42, had waited for about an hour to get that shot.

Julia told ST that they had forgotten to take umbrellas, and the water was ankle-deep, but it was worth it as the woman was really happy when she received the food.

"We've never really got this chance (to do community service) before so I'm really grateful that the school has given us a chance to do this," said Julia.

She added that she "definitely" looks forward to doing more community service after this experience.

Heavy rain covered many parts of Singapore on Thursday evening, with flash floods in central areas including Orchard Road.