Student nurses to get their moment in NDP spotlight

SINGAPORE - For the first time, student nurses will be roped in as part of the National Day Parade's (NDP) first-aid team.

Thirty-four nursing students from Nanyang Polytechnic (NYP) will be working alongside the Singapore Armed Forces medical team on Aug 9 to provide care and medical support.

As leader of the team from NYP, Ms Celeste Ho Sin Yee, 20, will finally get to fulfil her dream of being part of the parade.

Said the final-year nursing student: "As a Singaporean, it feels very good to be able to contribute what skills I have to such a landmark celebration."

She and her teammates will be monitoring the crowd, looking out for signs of medical conditions such as asthma, as well as heat-induced fainting and injuries.

She said: "Ever since I was in the Girl Guides in secondary school, I had always been interested in first aid and nursing. I found it to be very fulfilling. It feels very good to watch patients recover and leave the hospital, and know I played a part in helping them."

To prepare for the event, Ms Ho and her team underwent revision sessions to refresh their resuscitation, bandaging and first-aid skills.

Beyond this medical support, there will also be an NYP delegation of students creating visual content for the event.

In total, more than 60 students from NYP will be contributing to this year's parade.

A team of seven, led by Ms Kelly Tan, 19, will be executing the motion graphics and animation designed by their classmates. The project, which began in February 2017, will culminate in two sets of large-scale visuals to be displayed on The Float@Marina Bay's LED screens and floor.

The interactive displays will complement two sets of performances and last a total of 16 minutes.

This year's display will be on a larger scale, and will also be two minutes longer than last year's.

The students, who worked on the NDP as part of their final-year project, were split into two teams. Each team spent three months brainstorming and designing visuals that reflect the pursuit of dreams.

Ms Tan said: "There were many sleepless nights where we could almost hear the music ringing in our ears hours after, and there was pressure to get every detail right.

"But it was really worth it when we attended the rehearsals and saw the faces of our parents and the audience around us. The pride on their faces when they saw what their daughter or son had done was really touching."

The polytechnic's students will also contribute to the post-parade celebrations.

Elevenstudents from the School of Business Management are putting together two sets of behind-the-scenes videos.

To be screened at the NDP appreciation events, the two videos will acknowledge the efforts of participants and sponsors.

From climbing to the rooftop of the nearby Carlton Hotel for good aerial shots to spending hours fine-tuning the footage, the team - led by Joslyn Seah, 18, their student crew director - spent 10 weeks putting the video together.

Joslyn said: "As a team, we are very proud to be able to contribute video stories for the participants that highlight the very special and memorable moments ."