Student found dead in Biopolis lab

Published
1 hour ago
A female doctoral student was found dead in a laboratory at Biopolis Drive yesterday morning.

The 26-year-old Slovakian, who was working on her PhD at Duke-NUS Medical School, is understood to have died from inhaling nitrogen gas found in the lab.

Her body was discovered by the lab's staff. A note was also found.

The police said they were alerted to the death at 61 Biopolis Drive at around 10.45am yesterday.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force also received an ambulance call at around that time.

  • HELPLINES

  • Samaritans Of Singapore: 1800-221-4444

    Singapore Association For Mental Health: 1800-283-7019

    Institute Of Mental Health's Mobile Crisis Service: 6389-2222

    Care Corner Counselling Centre (Mandarin): 1800-353-5800

    Silver Ribbon: 6386-1928

    Tinkle Friend: 1800-274-4788

The woman was found motionless at the scene and pronounced dead by paramedics, said a police spokesman.

The police are investigating.

The woman is believed to have been working for the Claridge-Chang Lab.

Tan Tam Mei

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on January 17, 2018, with the headline 'Student found dead in Biopolis lab'. Print Edition | Subscribe
