Student found dead in Biopolis lab

A female doctoral student was found dead in a laboratory at Biopolis Drive yesterday morning.

The 26-year-old Slovakian, who was working on her PhD at Duke-NUS Medical School, is understood to have died from inhaling nitrogen gas found in the lab.

Her body was discovered by the lab's staff. A note was also found.

The police said they were alerted to the death at 61 Biopolis Drive at around 10.45am yesterday.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force also received an ambulance call at around that time.

The woman was found motionless at the scene and pronounced dead by paramedics, said a police spokesman.

The police are investigating.

The woman is believed to have been working for the Claridge-Chang Lab.

Tan Tam Mei