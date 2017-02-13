Strong support for Founders' Memorial to be sited at Gardens by the Bay's East Garden

SINGAPORE - Participants involved in the second round of consultation for the Founders' Memorial have shown a strong preference to place the memorial at Gardens by the Bay's East Garden.

Some 72 per cent of the 700 surveyed voted for the memorial to honour Singapore's founding leaders to be placed there, noting that it was a spacious and a more visitor-friendly location. The other site that was up for consideration by the Urban Redevelopment Authority was Fort Canning Park.

The Founders' Memorial Commute led by Esplanade chairman Lee Tzu Yang said the East Garden presents "a forward-looking narrative with an inspiring view of the city skyline that was built over the years".

The consensus was also for a memorial with both indoor and outdoor spaces. Participants who were part of the consultation envisioned the outdoor space in a park-like setting with lush greenery to hold large-scale commemorative events.

Physical features such as water elements such as ponds and fountains for example were frequently mentioned to create an atmosphere of reflection, contemplation, and calm.

The second phase, which took place from September last year to February this year, had participants involved in hands-on activities aimed at extracting desired visitor experience, physical features and programmes.

This was done in collaboration with the Singapore University of Technology and Design's International Design Centre.

Participants were from different age and ethnic groups and included architects, historians, educators, community, union and business leaders.

On the visitor experience, participants envisioned the memorial as a timeless icon, evoking national pride and fostering a sense of unity amongst Singaporeans.

They also asked for guided tours and exhibitions and to allow visitors to contribute their messages and reflections as part of the memorial.

The wider public will get to share their views at an upcoming showcase to be launched at Bay East in mid-March.