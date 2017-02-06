'Stranger' in the night who has become family

They live alone. Some have lost their wife, husband or children. For many of these seniors, the night visits from a "stranger" are something they look forward to.

Ms Ng Run Qian, 29, is one such visitor.

Since volunteering with Lions Befrienders in 2009, when she was still an undergraduate at the National University of Singapore, she has befriended about 90 elderly residents in Clementi and Mountbatten.

Together with the Befrienders team, she visits the seniors at their homes at night, to chat and offer a listening ear.

In this episode of Heroes Among Us, Ms Ng, who works as a maths tutor, talks about how these seniors have come to see her as family - they even call her their god-daughter. The eight-part video series explores the stories of ordinary Singaporeans who overcome challenges to pursue extraordinary lives.

