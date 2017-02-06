Heroes Among Us series

'Stranger' in the night who has become family

PHOTO: ST VIDEO
Published
55 min ago

They live alone. Some have lost their wife, husband or children. For many of these seniors, the night visits from a "stranger" are something they look forward to.

Ms Ng Run Qian, 29, is one such visitor.

Since volunteering with Lions Befrienders in 2009, when she was still an undergraduate at the National University of Singapore, she has befriended about 90 elderly residents in Clementi and Mountbatten.

Together with the Befrienders team, she visits the seniors at their homes at night, to chat and offer a listening ear.

In this episode of Heroes Among Us, Ms Ng, who works as a maths tutor, talks about how these seniors have come to see her as family - they even call her their god-daughter. The eight-part video series explores the stories of ordinary Singaporeans who overcome challenges to pursue extraordinary lives.

WATCH THE VIDEO
www.straitstimes.com/videos

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on February 06, 2017, with the headline ''Stranger' in the night who has become family'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 

BrandInsider

Sponsored Content

Good Data Protection Policies Enhance Trust In HR Consultancy
Meet Audi's A Team at Singapore Motorshow
Arrival: Finally, an alien movie we can believe in

Shopping