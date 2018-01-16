Storeys of woe as lift breakdown forces staff to take stairs at 22-floor Golden Mile Tower

SINGAPORE - Elderly staff at the Golden Mile Tower have told how a breakdown affecting all four of the building's lifts has forced them to take the stairs - up to 22 storeys of them.

Lift one is also out of operation, while lifts three and four are currently undergoing upgrading works.

A circular dated Jan 15 was pasted at the lift lobby informing workers of the breakdown, adding that lift contractor Kone is "working around the clock" with its subcontractor to push forward the completion of upgrading works at lift three by this Friday (Jan 19) or earlier.

However this has proved little consolation for workers there.

Madam Goh Kah Chu, 69, takes about 15 minutes to climb to her office on the 18th floor and has to take regular breaks during the climb to rest and catch her breath.

"My muscles will be painful but I just climb slowly," said Madam Goh, who works as an administrator in a logistics firm.

She added that all four lifts had broken down at the same time on at least three occasions in the past two years.

"Usually at least one lift will be repaired within a day," she added. "This is the longest that all the lifts have been out of operation."

Mr Patrick Wong, 63, climbs the stairs twice a day to get to his building consultancy firm on the 11th floor.

"It's very tiring," he said. "They (the building management) promised us it will be fixed by Friday. We will see then if it really happens."

When The Straits Times visited the building at lunchtime on Tuesday, all four lifts were out of order. On the first floor, lifts one and two were cordoned off while lifts three and four were boarded up for upgrading works.

About 30 people were seen going up and down the stairs between 11.30am and 12.30pm.



Mr Jai Prakash, 38, climbing the stairs at Golden Mile Tower. ST PHOTO: ALPHONSUS CHERN



Lawyer Edmund Hendrick, 57, who works on the 16th floor, said the building's security personnel had told him that there were no spare parts to repair the lifts.

"Everyone is very fed up," he said. "It's been going on for so long. Something should have been done a long time ago."

Building manager Fong Kah Wai said the lifts are about 25 years old and have parts that are obsolete. He declined to comment further until the technical report is out.

Workers in the building said the lifts have been facing several technical issues. Last November, Ms Queenie Chong, 22, was in the lift when it dropped three floors and came to a stop in between the fifth and sixth levels.

"We were in the lift for about 15 minutes before someone on the fifth floor pried open the lift doors from outside," said the account assistant who works on the 22nd floor.

She added that since she began working in the building last September, she has had to use the stairs about seven times.

"Sometimes (I use the stairs) because only one lift is in operation and I need to wait about 10 minutes for an available lift."

Kone could not be reached for comment.