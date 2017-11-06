Stop work notice issued over damaged water pipe

National water agency PUB has issued a stop work notice to Hexacon Construction, which damaged a water main in Tampines on Friday morning.

The 300mm diameter water pipe was dislodged by ongoing construction work to put up an overhead pedestrian bridge.

This led to the disruption to water supply at the nearby bus interchange and Eastlink Mall food court.

In a statement yesterday, PUB said investigations found that Hexacon Construction had not made the necessary submissions prior to the start of work at the junction of Tampines Avenue 5 and Tampines Central 2.

Before construction work is carried out, companies need to check if there are any water pipes in the vicinity.

The company is then required to submit to PUB a report of its construction survey; a method statement detailing how the construction work is proposed to be carried out; an impact assessment report on the water supply system; and any required protection measures as recommended by a qualified person.

Hexacon Construction is required to submit these documents "immediately", as well as rectification measures recommended by a qualified person, said PUB.

The 300mm diameter water pipe was dislodged by ongoing construction work to put up an overhead pedestrian bridge. This led to the disruption to water supply at the nearby bus interchange and Eastlink Mall food court.

While all other work has to stop, and the affected water main has been fully repaired, the company has to continue implementation works "to restitute protection measures to the water pipes" until PUB grants clearance, added the agency.

During the incident, temporary water supply was provided to the bus interchange and food court, with PUB on-site with a water wagon and water bags.

By 4.15pm on Friday, the agency said it had carried out valve operations to draw water from other unaffected pipes, normalising the water supply.

Failure to stop work with immediate effect is an offence, noted PUB.

This carries a maximum fine of $10,000 and, in the case of a continuing offence, a further fine not exceeding $250 for every day or part of the day during which the offence continues after conviction.

The Tampines incident was the third one last week involving a pipe leak.