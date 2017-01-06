Stomped in uniform: NSF lauded for helping elderly man

SINGAPORE - It is a heartwarming sight: The weather-beaten old man, hunched over, hangs on to the hand of a young national serviceman (NSF).

The photo of the unlikely pair walking hand-in-hand was taken by a passer-by, known as Arthur, and shared on Stomp on Tuesday (Jan 3).

Arthur said: "I was on my way to lunch at Beauty World Centre and came across an NSF and an old uncle walking together.

"I think the picture speaks for itself and I am very proud to be able to witness this.

"Kudos to the young army boy and I hope the younger generations will learn from him as much as I did. A timely reminder for us all."

The young man in the photo is Private Randyne Neo, an ammunition storeman from General Support Ammunition Base, The Singapore Army Facebook page revealed on Thursday.

Mr Neo, 21, was having lunch with his camp mates at Beauty World Centre when the old man came to them for help.

The elderly man took Mr Neo's arm for support and asked him if he could accompany him to purchase a toothbrush, according to the Facebook post.

Mr Neo agreed to help, and walked him to the taxi stand later.

"It is actually a natural instinct to help those who are in need of help. I believe that anyone who was in my position would offer help as well," he said, of the kind deed.

He said that his family had instilled the right values in him and "taught me that I should help others to the best of my ability whenever I can".

Immediately after the Stomp article was published, he got compliments from his commanders and friendly teasing from his peers, the post said.

He added: "A lot of similar kind acts go unnoticed everyday but I feel that it's normal human nature to help one another."