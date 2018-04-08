Stitching up a good cause with single mums

SINGAPORE - The traumatic experience of finding him and his family homeless for two years proved a life changing event for Mr Mohd Affendy.

He was just 16 when when his mother divorced his abusive father and was left to fend for her four children alone. The experience spurred Mr Affendy, 44, to start a social enterprise helping single mothers and other socially disadvantaged women by teaching them how to sew in 2014.

"Some of these women need to have flexibility in their jobs for their family so sewing is actually a good fit for them," said Mr Affendy, who runs the enterprise - named Teag - with wife Haslina Abdul Hamid, also 44.

Mr Affendy holds a full-time job in education while his wife devotes herself to the enterprise.

Seamstresses under Teag participated in the Bazaar Tempahan Baju Raya on Sunday (April 8), an event to allow Woodlands residents to get customised baju kurungs made by these seamstresses. Pieces cost up to $90.

The event at Woodlands Community Club also featured other vendors such as Dress for Success, a service that provides career development tools for disadvantaged women.

Mr Amrin Amin, grassroots adviser to Woodlands, said: "It is a very good initiative, it shows (the women's) fighting spirit, their determination to get pass the difficulties they have faced and wanting to do better for their families."

Teag has helped 61 women participate in its programmes this year alone.

One of those - Madam Siti Salbiah, 45, - is a remarried mother of four who quit her job after the birth of her youngest child four years ago.

She said: "It's very hard to find an office job at my age. And actually sewing is my passion, I feel very fulfilled when I complete a piece, but I stopped sewing 10 years ago when life got too busy."

While she was employed when she divorced in 2010, she still struggled financially as she had to support her three children then, and she is now more conscious of her employment status.

"I just want to independent, in case of any unforeseen circumstances," added Mdm Salbiah.

She joined Teag two months ago and has already passed its training phase and quality control and is now making pieces for retail.

Mr Affendy said: "Our social enterprise is funded by our clients who want clothes made. So while we want to do good, we also need to maintain quality."

Sunday's event also gave four single-mother families a chance to get free customised baju kurung for the upcoming Hari Raya holidays.

One recipient was Madam Fasha Sumar, who works as a cleaner and lives in a one-room rental flat with her five children.

Her husband died eight years ago and the family cannot afford customised clothes for Hari Raya. But she and one of her daughters got their measurements taken for baju kurungs tailored specially for them.

Mdm Sumar, 49, said: "I'm very happy that people are willing to sponsor us tailored clothes. Usually we will get cheap ones from Geylang Bazaar right before Hari Raya, but this year we can have our own baju kurungs."