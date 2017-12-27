Stern warning for 2 men over flight delay

Two male passengers involved in a heated argument that caused a flight delay of about eight hours last Friday have been given a stern warning by the police.

The warning was issued to the men - one 47 years old, the other 55 - after consultation with the Attorney-General's Chambers.

Officers had to be called in to deal with an escalating dispute among three passengers over the use of a phone on a flight. The wife of the 55-year-old was also involved in the dispute.

The Jetstar flight was due to depart Singapore at 11.20pm and arrive in Darwin at 5.20am last Saturday.

Instead, it departed at 7.15am last Saturday.

The Straits Times understands that the dispute arose when an in-flight announcement was made for passengers to switch off their phones.

The 55-year-old man, believed to be Filipino-Australian, told the passenger seated next to him, the 47-year-old Australian man, that he should turn off his phone.

A heated argument involving all three then ensued.

The police were called when the quarrel escalated.

Jetstar spokesman Robin Goh said: "The security of our flights and the safety of our customers and crew on board is our top priority and we will not tolerate any disruptive behaviour by passengers on our flights."

The Qantas and Jetstar group of airlines have previously banned customers from flying due to major disruptions caused by unruly behaviour.