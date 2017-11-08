Steps to protect NRIC data

It will soon be unlawful for businesses - from mall operators to cinemas - to use customers' NRIC numbers to track parking redemptions, manage membership accounts and conduct lucky draws.

The Personal Data Protection Commission plans to tighten such acts as "the indiscriminate collection and use of individuals' NRIC numbers is of special concern" as it increases the risk that the NRIC numbers may be obtained and used for illegal activities.

Organisations will have up to 12 months from the release of the new advisory on NRIC use to change their business practice.

