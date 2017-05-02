'Stepping stone' to pursue passion for IT

Mr Eyo Wei Chin pursued a cyber and digital security diploma course via the Polytechnic Foundation Programme and will graduate with a perfect 4.0 grade point average this month. He said the programme gave him the "stepping stone" to do well in school.
Mr Eyo Wei Chin pursued a cyber and digital security diploma course via the Polytechnic Foundation Programme and will graduate with a perfect 4.0 grade point average this month. He said the programme gave him the "stepping stone" to do well in school. ST PHOTO: ONG WEE JIN
Published
57 min ago
calyang@sph.com.sg

Prior to taking his N-level examinations five years ago, Temasek Polytechnic (TP) student Eyo Wei Chin was set on the Institute of Technical Education.

The then Secondary 4 Normal (Academic) student, who was barely passing his subjects, reckoned that if he made it to Secondary 5, it would still be tough for him to scrape through the O levels.

But the former Pasir Ris Secondary student did well at the N levels and decided to go for TP's cyber and digital security diploma course via the Polytechnic Foundation Programme (PFP) instead.

The year-long PFP allows students to skip Secondary 5 and prepares them for the course they are interested in.

This month, the 21-year-old will graduate with a perfect 4.0 grade point average. The awards he will receive include the Lee Kuan Yew Award, which is given to the top technology or computer science polytechnic graduates.

Mr Eyo, who has a keen interest in information technology, said the PFP gave him the "stepping stone" to do well in school. Under the programme, he went through modules that covered research skills, project work and programming.

"It allowed me to interact with my lecturers, explore the school and make friends," he said. "I was able to better focus on my course work when I started the diploma course."

His only concern at the start was that he did not have an O-level qualification. "I wondered how universities or the industry would react," he noted. "But things have worked out well."

Mr Eyo, who will further his studies locally after his national service, said: "The PFP gave me a direct path to pursue my passion for IT, and also allowed me to meet like-minded students, who inspired me to work harder in my studies."

Calvin Yang

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on May 02, 2017, with the headline ''Stepping stone' to pursue passion for IT'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 

BrandInsider

Sponsored Content

Lower iron levels can affect productivity at work
Almost edible deodorant? Katfood advocates the power of natural skincare
Read the latest ST Specials and Supplements right here!

Shopping