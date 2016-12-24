Stay vigilant when abroad, MFA advises Singaporeans

In the wake of terrorist attacks around the world, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) has reminded Singaporeans travelling abroad to stay vigilant.

In recent months, there have been attacks on civilian targets that included areas popular with tourists and locals, the ministry noted in a travel advisory yesterday.

There were three major attacks this month: At the Breitscheidplatz Christmas market in Berlin on Monday, St Mark's Coptic Cathedral Complex in Cairo on Dec 11 and the Besiktas Stadium in Istanbul on Dec 10.

Countries including Malaysia, Indonesia and Australia have also successfully thwarted planned terror attacks.

"As a precaution during this holiday season, the local authorities in many countries in our immediate region and other parts of the world have raised their level of alertness and tightened security," MFA said.

The ministry reminded Singaporeans to be cautious and vigilant while abroad, and to take the following steps:

•Stay in touch with your family and friends so that they know how to contact you.

•Register online with the MFA through the eregister.mfa.gov.sg website or the MFA@SG app.

•Stay up to date with media coverage of local events and be aware of your surroundings at all times.

•Exercise caution around large gatherings and avoid locations known for demonstrations or disturbances.

•Take all necessary precautions to ensure your personal safety, and remain vigilant and alert to local security developments.

•Follow the instructions of the local authorities in an emergency.

•Purchase comprehensive travel insurance and be familiar with its terms and coverage.

Singaporeans overseas who need emergency consular assistance can call +65-6379-8800/8855, e-mail mfa_duty_officer@mfa.gov.sg or get in touch with the nearest Singapore overseas mission.