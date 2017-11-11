Start-ups to attract job-hunters in second edition of Skills Marketplace

SINGAPORE - Young people can also look to start-ups for jobs and opportunities, said Deputy Prime Minister Teo Chee Hean at the second edition of the Todo Todo Skills Marketplace at Sengkang's Rivervale Plaza on Saturday (Nov 11).

The marketplace was first launched in Tampines on April 30 this year by the National Trades Union Congress (NTUC), in partnership with the People's Association (PA). It is a new career support initiative targeted at fresh graduates, young professionals, managers and executives.

When it was launched, about 30 young mentors volunteered to guide their peers in Tampines and since then, the mentorship programme has reached about 2,000 young people.

The second edition takes career programmes to Pasir Ris-Punggol GRC with a focus on start-ups.

About 50 mentors will guide young people over a four-month period and local start-ups will also offer their experiences and expertise.

They include SGAG, a social media website founded in Singapore in 2012 by Mr Karl Mak and Mr Adrian Ang.

"These local start-ups provide an exciting space for youth who are especially drawn to the flexible and dynamic work environment. Start-ups operations are usually manpower-lean to keep costs low and because of that, employees can get deep into the action and juggle many roles," said NTUC in a statement to the media.

"Although the learning curve is steep, it is a good springboard for youth looking to have a jumpstart in their career as they would have gained valuable experience."

DPM Teo added: "Globalisation, free trade and technology are not things we should be afraid of. It's about seizing these new opportunities."

"Young people can join start-ups or start some themselves and contribute to the Singapore economy."