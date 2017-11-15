Stamp set featuring emoji-style Merlion icons launched by SingPost

SINGAPORE - Singapore Post Limited (SingPost) has launched a new set of greeting stamps featuring the Merlion that go on sale from Wednesday (Nov 15).

The stamps show the national icon conveying - emoji-style - 10 different emotions and expressions, SingPost said in a news release.

There are two denominations - 1st local and 2nd local, each featuring five designs.

Pre-cancelled first day covers, which contain the complete set of 10 stamps, are available at $4.30.

They can be bought at all post offices, the Singapore Philatelic Museum and online at shop.singpost.com.