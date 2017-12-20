ST year-end round-up: 10 best comments on our Facebook page

SINGAPORE - This year, as with all recent years, there was plenty of online chatter. The Straits Times posts an average of 100 Facebook posts per day - and several of these posts invite vigorous debate from commenters.

There is even a page dedicated to the comments on our Facebook page, which was set up in October this year.

As the year draws to a close, we take a look at the lighter side of things and bring you 10 of the best comments on our page.

1. 2 men arrested for making controlled drugs in Yishun, 2.6kg of synthetic cannabis seized

Sean Lee: First Stranger Things, then Breaking Bad

2. British woman trapped upside-down in window while trying to retrieve her own poo

Chiam CT: How was your date?

Kanasai

3. Complaints of noise from empty flat: Some issues defy explanation, says Tan Chuan-Jin

Mikel Syn: If there's something strange in your hdb

Who you gonna call? (TOWN COUNCIL!)

4. Malaysian beauty queen to spice up Miss Universe pageant in nasi lemak dress

Atticus Lai: "Nasi lemak is a dish that can only be found in Malaysia," said fashion designer Brian Khoo.

What have I been eating all these years in Singapore?

5. Woodleigh MRT incident: 3 men involved are part of running group using flour to mark out jogging trail

Milli Vanilli: This must be the most publicized pinch of flour ever in the history of Singapore

6. Feeling stressed? Try laughing

Peter Tan: Laughter is the best medicine in the world ,it costs nothing and comes free.It also keep the doc far away into distant land.If you cannot be happy,laugh out loud then your are living a life of stress.I enjoyed singing in the shower,whistling when I am walking that does not make me a psycho.

7. McDonald's responds to complaints about its new cheesy fries, apologises for 'cheesing off' diners

Augustine Kwa: To the people who complains that the mcdonalds cheese and bacon fries looks better in advertisements than it does in reality, look at your profile picture and then look in the mirror

8. Halimah Yacob will continue to live in Yishun flat

Gerin Lim: The safest place in Singapore- Yishun

9. Singapore has the 'most powerful' passport in the world

Aida Aretha: Most powerful passport but too broke to go anywhere except Batam and JB

10. I could die here, dam: Aussie trapped in dam for 2 hours with only his nose above water

Samuel David: I could not keep a Strait face reading the puns.