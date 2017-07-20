ST to host concert at Botanic Gardens

The public can enjoy a free outdoor concert by the Singapore Symphony Orchestra (SSO) at the Botanic Gardens on Saturday.

The orchestra will transport spectators to New York, as it features music from the popular musical West Side Story - a modern version of Romeo And Juliet, with the main characters linked to opposing street gangs.

The Straits Times Concert in the Gardens, with SSO associate conductor Jason Lai holding the baton, is part of Singapore Press Holdings' Gift of Music series, which is in its 12th year. The hour-long concert will start at 6pm at the Shaw Foundation Symphony Stage.

Straits Times editor Warren Fernandez said: "Our past concerts in the park have been a big hit, which is why we are doing it again. It is a good opportunity for families and friends to get together to enjoy an evening outdoors in our lovely Botanic Gardens relaxing to some great music.

"My colleagues and I look forward to welcoming ST readers to this event, as part of our continuing efforts to thank them for their support over the years."

The SSO will also perform an indoor concert tomorrow at 12.30pm at Victoria Concert Hall with a similar line-up of music. Those interested in attending this concert will not need tickets, and seating will be on a first-come, first-served basis.

The Gift of Music concerts series started in March, and will run until December.

Revathi Valluvar