ST Singaporean of the Year: Latest batch of 3 nominees announced

The Straits Times Singaporean of the Year seeks to honour Singaporeans whose extraordinary acts of goodwill have improved their community and the lives of others. Today, ST announces the latest batch of finalists for the third edition of the award.

Support and affordable care for migrant workers

Since its first affordable clinic for migrant workers opened in 2007, HealthServe's track record has been nothing short of robust.

The non-profit organisation, which now has clinics in Geylang, Mandai and Jurong, saw its consultations double from fewer than 4,000 in 2015 to nearly 8,000 by the end of last year.

In the first three quarters of this year, it helped 445 migrant workers over work injury and salary-related issues, gave out about 20,000 free meals and 1,500 MRT top-ups, and housed 30 workers in its two emergency shelters.

Just a teenager, but he has already saved 20 lives



Since 2015, Muhammad Luqman Abdul Rahman has been performing CPR on people in the vicinity who need help. He runs or cycles to the scene - be it from home or on his way to school. PHOTO: DIOS VINCOY JR FOR THE STRAITS TIMES



Muhammad Luqman Abdul Rahman is just 18, but has already made a difference in the lives of many.

Many strangers have had cause to call the teenager a lifesaver.

He has been performing cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) on people in the vicinity who need help. He does so through the Singapore Civil Defence Force's MyResponder app, launched in 2015, which alerts users within 400m whenever someone suffers a heart attack and calls for an ambulance.

A Christmas gift for Punjab's children - renovated schools

December means a festive-season slowdown for many people but it signals a time when lawyer Satwant Singh goes well out of his way to help people far less fortunate.

Every December for the past 14 years, Mr Singh and a team of volunteers have lent a hand to schools in Punjab, India.

He told The Straits Times by phone from the village of Ratokke in the state's Sangrur district: "At the end of the day, we see a different society at play here: What sort of lives do they have in the village, and what are their concerns?"

MORE INFORMATION

Members of the public have been nominating Singaporean individuals or groups to be considered for The Straits Times Singaporean of the Year Award.

A judging panel has selected the 10 finalists. Public voting will begin on Dec 25 and end on Jan 14 at 6pm. Judges will use the results as reference when making their final decision.

