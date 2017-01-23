ST Run to be held on July 16, with Padang to host carnival

The Padang will play host to this year's The Straits Times Run, keeping in tradition with the city route that has been associated with the event since 2014.

The switch to the Padang, from previous venues at the Singapore Sports Hub and F1 Pit Building, will allow the event to truly be in the heart of the city, and let both runners and non-runners alike enjoy the festivities of the post-race carnival.

The run will be held on July 16.

Said ST Run in the City 2017 organising committee chairman Marc Lim: "The ST Run is not just an event for running enthusiasts. We also want to create an environment for families of the runners and also the general public to come out and enjoy a nice morning out.

"The Padang, with its very central location, is perfect for such an event."

Last year's post-race carnival at the F1 Pit Building featured music, entertainment and food trucks. One can expect a similar experience at this year's race.

Said Mr Lim: "We want people to have fun. Whether you have just finished your race, are there to support your friends and loved ones, or are there to just enjoy the carnival, we hope to have something that would appeal to you."

Runners, too, can expect the event to build on a scenic route that already takes participants past some of Singapore's most iconic landmarks. The Singapore Flyer, Gardens by the Bay, Marina Bay Sands and the picturesque Marina waterfront area will feature again this year. With the race ending at the Padang, parts of the Civic District will also feature in the 2017 edition.

This year's event will be the fifth edition of the ST Run. The inaugural run was held at Punggol Waterway in 2013. Consumer electronics giant Panasonic has been the presenting sponsor since 2013.