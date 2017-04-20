ST+ rewards campaign gets on the road with Comfort cabs

A fleet of 100 Comfort taxis promoting the ST+ exclusive rewards campaign was rolled out yesterday. ST Rewards joins apps like ST Wine and ST Food Club, all designed to reward loyal subscribers of The Straits Times with that something extra. The app
ST PHOTO: ONG WEE JIN
A fleet of 100 Comfort taxis promoting the ST+ exclusive rewards campaign was rolled out yesterday. ST Rewards joins apps like ST Wine and ST Food Club, all designed to reward loyal subscribers of The Straits Times with that something extra. The app gives them access to ST+ e-cards which they can flash to obtain privileges, such as discounts for dining at top hotels, including The Fullerton Hotel, and exclusive room deals with hotels such as Mandarin Hotel and M Social. And it is a family affair, as family members of subscribers can also download the app on their own devices and sign in using the same login details to get the deals. Readers wishing to subscribe to The Straits Times to enjoy the ST+ benefits can call 6388-3838 or visit www.sphsubscription.com.sg

