ST Press books named readers' top picks

Four books published by Straits Times Press bagged top awards at the annual Popular Readers' Choice Awards yesterday.

Sundays With Sumiko, a collection of Straits Times executive editor Sumiko Tan's Sunday columns on life, love and loss over the years, won the first prize in the English (adult) category, while Neither Civil Nor Servant: The Philip Yeo Story by Mr Peh Shing Huei clinched the third prize.

From Kid To King: The Joseph Schooling Story by ST news editor Marc Lim, and illustrated by Mr Darel Seow, came in third in the English (children) category.

Singapore In Transition: Hope, Anxiety And Question Marks by ST editor-at-large Han Fook Kwang, and illustrated by ST artist Miel Prudencio Rosales Jr, also won the Citibank SMRT Book Cover Award in the English (adult) category. The award is given to the books with the best cover designs.

The awards were given out on the second day of Popular's annual BookFest at the Suntec Singapore Convention and Exhibition Centre.

On her win, Ms Tan said: "I'd like to thank readers of the column. I've had such fun meeting them since the book was launched. I also want to thank Susan Long, the general manager of Straits Times Press, and her tireless team.

Four award-winning titles

SUNDAYS WITH SUMIKO By ST executive editor Sumiko Tan Awarded: First prize in English (adult) A collection of Ms Sumiko Tan's 74 columns written from 1994 to last year, on topics such as the stigma of singlehood and finding love in her late 40s. Price: $29.96 with GST

NEITHER CIVIL NOR SERVANT: THE PHILIP YEO STORY By Peh Shing Huei Awarded: Third prize in English (adult) A biography of the former Economic Development Board chairman by former Straits Times news editor Peh Shing Huei. Price: $37.75 with GST

FROM KID TO KING: THE JOSEPH SCHOOLING STORY By ST news editor Marc Lim, illustrated by Darel Seow Awarded: Third prize in English (children) The story of how swimmer Joseph Schooling overcame hardships and failures to become Singapore's first Olympic gold medallist. Price: $16 with GST

SINGAPORE IN TRANSITION: HOPE, ANXIETY AND QUESTION MARKS By ST editor-at-large Han Fook Kwang, illustrated by ST artist Miel Prudencio Rosales Jr Awarded: Citibank SMRT Book Cover Award in English (adult). A collection of 40 commentaries examining a broad range of topics, from new challenges facing the economy, to the importance of a vibrant civic society. Price: $25 with GST

"They've been such good publishers to work with. Editorially, they are solid, they have high production values, and in everything else, they've been so supportive and encouraging."

Mr Lim's book showed how Singapore's first Olympic gold medallist and swimmer Joseph Schooling dealt with his early setbacks to achieve his winning performance in Rio de Janeiro last year.

Other winners at the awards include Sherlock Sam And The Quantum Pair In Queenstown by author A.J. Low. It won the top prize in the English (children) category.

Secrets Of Singapore: National Museum by authors Lesley-Anne and Monica Lim took the second prize in the same category.

In the English (adult) category, Rich Kill, Poor Kill by Mr Neil Humphreys, who writes for The New Paper, won the second prize.

The Popular awards, now in their sixth year, aim to recognise and reward local authors and writing.

Public voting was done online between Aug 25 to Nov 5 to determine the top three winners in the English (adult), English (children) and Chinese book categories, out of a total of 30 shortlisted candidates.

The winners of the Citibank SMRT Book Cover Award were selected by Citibank.

Ms Tracy Kwan, director of retail business at Popular, said: "Our vision is for Singapore to enjoy a vibrant literary scene where opportunities abound for both aspiring writers and established authors. We look forward to seeing the nominated authors go on to make bigger waves in the field, as well as to recognise and reward the years of hard work that goes into good writing."