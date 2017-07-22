ST Explainers: Repealing Obamacare, food allergies and bitcoins

In the United States, the ongoing battle to repeal Obamacare and the spiralling scandal over the Russian conspiracy provided fodder for ST Explainers. We also went literary, with the 200th death anniversary of still-popular British novelist Jane Austen and the news that Singaporean author Rachel Heng's debut novel has been bought by US and British publishers.

How Trump can ensure that Obamacare will fail

Obamacare survived another challenge in the United States on Tuesday when the US Senate failed to repeal the healthcare law. President Donald Trump's new plan of attack is to allow Obamacare to fail. We look at how he can hasten its failure. http://str.sg/4Dwk

Who's who in ongoing Russian conspiracy scandal

Mr Donald Trump Jr caused a sensation on July 11 when he tweeted a redacted copy of an e-mail chain related to the ongoing Russian conspiracy scandal. We provide a who's who guide to the ever-expanding list of players, from Russian singer Emin Agalarov to Russia's prosecutor-general Yuri Yakovlevich Chaika. http://str.sg/4Rdx

Life goes on in Qatar despite Saudi-led blockade

Four Arab countries have blockaded the tiny Gulf nation of Qatar for more than a month. But the wealthy country seems to be surviving the sanctions well. http://str.sg/4RCR

Former CEO of collapsed bitcoin exchange MtGox goes on trial

The former chief executive officer of collapsed bitcoin exchange MtGox went on trial in Tokyo on July 11 over the disappearance of millions of dollars' worth of the virtual currency. Read our guide on the world's most widely used cryptocurrency. http://str.sg/4RYc

Tengah Air Base expansion: What will be affected?

The Tengah Air Base expansion will affect farms, graves and a heritage road in the area. Find out what will be affected in the 106ha area that has been acquired for the expansion. http://str.sg/4D4r

Peanut allergy case on SIA flight: A look at some food allergies

The recent case of a three-year-old boy who suffered an allergic reaction to peanuts on a Singapore Airlines flight has put food allergies in the spotlight. Learn about some of these allergies at http://str.sg/4Pbo

Key lessons from the Japanese on how to manage eldercare

The Lien Foundation took two elderly Singaporeans to Japan for a first-hand experience of Japan's eldercare services. Its findings are documented in a 10-part video and article series. We crunch down five key lessons. http://str.sg/4RY7

Celebrating the life and times of Jane Austen

The 200th death anniversary of British writer Jane Austen gave us an excuse to revisit her life and times. Find out six things about the author whose novels are still popular today at http://str.sg/4RyD

S'pore authors who have gone global with their work

Singapore literature, or #SingLit according to its snappy social media moniker, is going places. Catch up on home-grown authors who have snagged publishing deals around the world with our list of seven authors and their internationally published works. http://str.sg/4Dwy

World Emoji Day: Little-known facts about these tiny symbols

Did you know July 17 was World Emoji Day? We revisit little-known facts about our favourite graphic symbols. Also, find out which emoji was Oxford Dictionaries' word of the year for 2015. http://str.sg/4Rym

This is a fortnightly round-up of FAQs, pegged on news events, published on The Straits Times' website. Go to http://str.sg/Z9Zr for more.