ST Explainers: Berlin attack, territorial disputes

This is a fortnightly round-up of FAQs published on The Straits Times' website. Go to http://str.sg/Z9Zr for more.

The background to an attack on a Berlin Christmas market and the territorial dispute that prevented Japan and Russia from signing a peace treaty at the end of World War II were addressed.

The disputed South China Sea was the backdrop to another drama when Chinese forces seized a United States Navy underwater drone. The US Federal Reserve's interest rate hike was also closely observed and ST Explainers parsed the implications of the hike for Singaporeans.

Terror attacks and foiled plots

On Monday, a truck drove into a busy Berlin Christmas market in a shocking attack. The Islamic State in Iraq and Syria claimed responsibility for the attack. ST Explainers rounds up what was known of the attack (http://str.sg/4dMt) and offers a recap of the attacks and foiled plots that have happened in the past year (http://str.sg/4dNx).

Why Russia and Japan are tussling over four islands A summit held in Japan on Dec 15 brought together Russian President Vladimir Putin and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in the hopes of negotiating a settlement over four islands that have divided the two nations since World War II. For a brief on the islands and why they are important to both sides, go to http://str.sg/4AVB

China, US face off over seized drone

A Chinese warship seized a US underwater drone in the South China Sea on Dec 15, triggering a formal diplomatic protest and a demand for its return. ST Explainers looks at previous confrontations between the two nations and the theories surrounding the seizure. http://str.sg/4doz

Fed's interest rate hike and how it affects you The United States Federal Reserve hiked its interest rate for the first time in a year and for the second time since the 2008 global financial crisis. This has raised questions for home owners in Singapore who are wondering if they should refinance their mortgages now. Invest Editor Lorna Tan has a detailed crib sheet with 10 points to consider before you take that plunge. http://str.sg/4dUh

The Federal Reserve has also announced it may raise interest rates three more times next year. ST Explainers unravels what this could mean for Singapore consumers and businesses. http://str.sg/4AVv