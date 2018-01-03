ST Digital is now ST Tech - find it in the Life section

The Straits Times Digital will be getting a new name and a new home as The Straits Times Tech (ST Tech) in the Life section every Wednesday from today.

Formerly known as the Computer Times and Digital Life, the new ST Tech will aim to reflect the broader interests of the modern tech-savvy consumer with stories on the latest tech happenings.

An annual awards event to recognise the best gadgets and games has been renamed The Straits Times Tech Awards, with winners picked for the Editor's Choice awards while readers will decide the Readers' Choice awards by voting online.

Readers casting votes for their favourite tech products stand a chance to win prizes worth a total of more than $30,000.

ST Tech Awards 2018 Readers' Choice

Vote for your favourite tech products at str.sg/techawards2018 for a chance to win prizes. Voting closes on Jan 31, 11.59pm