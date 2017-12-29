Spring Singapore uncovers 6 e-scooter suppliers selling unregistered charging adaptors; seizes 175 adaptors

SINGAPORE - Six electric scooter suppliers here were found to be selling unregistered charging adaptors, following a two-month market surveillance by Spring Singapore.

The agency named the suppliers in a statement on Friday (Dec 29): CarbonRevo, Emarco Enterprise, Escoot.sg, Falcon PEV, Minimotors - Maxtech Plus and Skateline SkateSchool.

"E-scooters, which are a popular variant of personal mobility devices (PMDs), have been linked to recent reports of fire incidents in household around Singapore," the statement said.

During its surveillance exercise in November and this month, Spring seized a total of 175 unregistered charging adaptors from errant businesses, as part of its ongoing investigations.

These adaptors fall into two common types of unregistered e-scooter charging adaptors: those packaged with the e-scooters, and fast-charging adaptors that reduce the charging duration of e-scooter batteries.

Spring said in the statement: "These unregistered charging adaptors were not tested for the required safety standards that address common electrical hazards, which may cause electrocution and short circuit resulting in a fire."

Last month, e-scooters caught fire in two separate incidents in Pasir Ris and Yishun.

In the Yishun case, a man was hospitalised in the intensive care unit with second-degree burns.

Figures by the Singapore Civil Defence Force showed that there were 31 fires involving PMDs from January to September this year, compared to 19 cases over the same period last year.

The agency advised consumers to check the charging adaptors purchased for their PMDs, as some of these may be packaged with a different PMD model.

In addition, some suppliers were also found to be providing modification services for e-scooters.

This includes modification of the battery capacity or the speed of the device by changing the motor.

Spring warned that modifying an e-scooter's electrical components could be risky.

"These modifications may affect the overall electrical circuitry of the e-scooter and lead to electrical parts short circuiting due to incompatibility," the statement said.

Spring said that charging adaptors are classified as a controlled good under the Consumer Protection (Safety Requirements) Regulations.

These adaptors must be tested and certified to meet relevant safety standards, registered with Spring and be affixed with a safety mark, before they can be put up for sale.

Spring said that suppliers of all types of PMDs should only sell approved charging adaptors with the safety mark, and that the agency will not hesitate to take action against errant companies.

Consumers who have purchased PMD charging adaptors without the safety mark are advised to stop using the adaptor immediately and contact their suppliers for assistance, the statement said.

Those who wish to seek redress against suppliers that have sold them unregistered charging adaptors can approach the Consumers Association of Singapore on 6100-0315 or www.case.org.sg/contactus.aspx.

To report cases of suppliers selling unregistered charging adaptors, the public can alert Spring at safety@spring.gov.sg.

Anyone convicted of selling unregistered controlled goods may face a maximum fine of $10,000 or a jail term of up to two years, or both.