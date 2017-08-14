Spring Singapore holds public consultation on product safety regulations

SINGAPORE - There are 45 categories of household goods here - ranging from hair dryers to rice cookers - that have to be meet safety standards before they can be sold in Singapore.

But given how products such as video cassette recorders are obsolete, safety authority Spring Singapore is looking to cut that list to 33 categories.

Spring administers the Consumer Protection (Safety Requirements) Regulations (CPSR) which specifies these 45 categories of controlled goods. The authority said on Monday (Aug 14) it is seeking public feedback on proposed amendments to the regulations.

There are three amendments. First, the scope of controlled goods will be broadened so they can cover new products. For example, the existing hairdryer category is proposed to be reclassified to hair care appliances - which will include hair straighteners, stylers, and curlers alongside hairdryers.

Second, the list of 45 categories will be cut to just 33 by streamlining categories and removing obsolete products. For example, product categories like audio product, high-fidelity set, laser disc set and television or video display unit will be reclassified as "audio and video products". Products such as videocassette recorders, immersion water heaters and mobile split air-conditioners will be removed from the product categories.

Third, Spring also wants to introduce a tiered risk framework so controlled goods can be classified as remote, low, medium or high risk. This will allow low risk products to be ready for sale quicker than they are now, when all products go through a uniform certification process.

Another proposal is to accept Certificates of Conformity issued by Conformity Assessment Bodies in countries that are parties to the European Union-Singapore Free Trade Agreement.

The four-week long consultation begins on Monday. Members of the public can share their views and comments on the proposed amendments with Spring through e-mail at safety@spring.gov.sg by Sept 13.