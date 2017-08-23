Sprawling lanterns this Mid-Autumn @ Gardens by the Bay

The Mid-Autumn Festival will return to Gardens by the Bay for the fifth time. This year, the theme for the celebration is Autumn Abundance.

Mid-Autumn @ Gardens by the Bay will run from Sept 22 to Oct 8.

It will be officially opened on Sept 22 at 7.30pm by Mr Desmond Lee, Minister in the Prime Minister's Office and Second Minister for Home Affairs and National Development.

Visitors can expect to see numerous lantern sets depicting various scenes of harvest and abundance, including one of a fishing village titled Waters of Prosperity at the Dragonfly Lake.

This set, which spans 1,250 sq m over water and features 70 carp lanterns, will be the largest display to grace the grounds.

Other highlights include Grains of Gold, where the area near Dragonfly Lake is transformed into a padi field illuminated with around 4,000 glowing rice stalks, and the 200m long Trail of Abundance, with lanterns that portray woodland insects carrying crops to the Supertree Grove.

Besides the sprawling sets, there will also be a community project called Illuminations of Joy, where around 1,000 installations created by beneficiaries from welfare organisations will be lit.

Also planned is a programme called Blossoming Harvest, where 28 performances by 24 groups will be presented, including a Mandarin crosstalk show, a contemporary pop-up dance performed on a vehicle and classical Indian music compositions.

Mid-Autumn @ Gardens by the Bay will feature booths with games and arts and crafts, and a food street selling Asian favourites.

Most of the sets and activities in the Gardens can be accessed free of charge, except for the display in the indoor Flower Dome called Autumn Harvest.

Visitors there can bask in a lavish field of flowers, fruits and vegetables, with pumpkin-shaped lanterns and special varieties of pumpkins.

This exhibit opens on Sept 1 before the festival begins and admission tickets range from $8 to $28.

Mid-Autumn @ Gardens by the Bay is presented by Gardens by the Bay, co-organised with the National Arts Council, in partnership with Singapore Press Holdings' Chinese Media Group, the Singapore University of Technology and Design, and the People's Association.