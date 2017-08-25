S'pore's new tagline: Passion Made Possible

Passion Made Possible - that is Singapore's latest tourism branding, taking over from YourSingapore.

Revealed yesterday, the fresh campaign is a joint effort by the Singapore Tourism Board (STB) and the Economic Development Board and will be used to woo businesses as well.

The logo is made up of the letters SG inside a circle, drawing on the popularity of the SG50 logo.

A key feature of the new campaign is an emphasis on stories of locals. Rather than showcasing attractions, STB will use personalities to share videos about their passions - be it food, shopping, culture or work. There are also new tours that give a closer experience of Singapore, such as a walking trip to try out hawker food.

The tagline will be adopted by other statutory boards within the Ministry of Trade and Industry, and other government agencies will be encouraged to use it for their own initiatives.

