Singapore's first baby of 2017 arrives after emergency op

A healthy baby boy is the Republic's first newborn of the year.

Ms Syazwani Mohamed and Mr Nor Hazwan, both 29, welcomed their first child, Hazim Syukri, at 12.26am yesterday.

After over 12 hours in labour and an emergency caesarean operation, Ms Syazwani gave birth to Hazim at KK Women's and Children's Hospital. The baby boy weighed 2.4kg.

Ms Syazwani works in make-up and prosthetics at Resorts World Sentosa, while Mr Hazwan is a dolphin trainer there.

The Singaporean couple named the boy for the characteristics they hope he will embody, saying "Hazim" means smart and hard-working, while "Syukri" means blessing and gratitude towards the Almighty.

Also among the first for the year were another boy and a girl, born at 12.53am and 12.55am, respectively, at Thomson Medical Centre.

Singapore's total fertility rate, or average number of children a woman will have, hit a historic low of 1.15 in 2010, before rebounding to 1.24 in 2015, when citizen births hit 33,725, the country's highest in over a decade. But the total fertility rate is still well below the 2.1 needed for the population to replace itself.

Senior Minister of State Josephine Teo, who is in charge of population matters, said last October that the Government is focused on building up support networks for young parents to boost birth rates.

Singapore Department of Statistics data shows there were 30,757 total live births between January and September last year, down from 31,040 for the same period in 2015.

