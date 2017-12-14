S'poreans Google most for Pokemon, tech and sports

If Google could tell a story of a nation, it would describe Singaporeans as techies who love sports.

That is what the search engine's report of top trending searches in Singapore for this year shows.

Released yesterday, the report said the top trending search in Singapore this year was for "Sgpokemap", a real-time map for Singapore for augmented-reality game Pokemon Go. This was followed closely by searches for the iPhone 8 and iPhone X in second and third place respectively.

The South-east Asian Games dominated trending local news searches, followed closely by 38 Oxley Road and Formula One.

Korean serials such as Goblin and Legend Of The Blue Sea were among the top trending TV shows. First spot went to Netflix series 13 Reasons Why.

The most-searched movie in Singapore was Wonder Woman, followed by Beauty And The Beast, Justice League and Logan.

Singapore users were also keen on sporting events, as Wimbledon topped searches for both trending sporting news and trending international news.

Top trending shopping brands include Lazada Singapore, ezbuy and Zalora. South-east Asians spend 140 minutes shopping online per month, almost twice the amount of time Americans spend, according to the Google-Temasek e-Conomy report released on Tuesday.

Country director for Google Singapore Stephanie Davis said the company continues to improve the search experience, with moves like launching the Google Assistant in Singaporean English to improve voice recognition.

Lydia Lam