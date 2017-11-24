S'poreans born before 1962 can opt for new ICs

Published
6 min ago

From next year, Singapore citizens and permanent residents born before 1962 will have the option to re-register for a National Registration Identity Card (NRIC) at a subsidised fee.

This will allow them to bear identity cards with their most recent photographs.

The exercise, however, is optional and individuals can choose not to re-register.

Currently, the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) only makes it mandatory for individuals to register for NRICs at age 15 and then re-register when they turn 30, and again at 55.

ICA said in a release yesterday that those who are eligible for the exercise will receive a notification letter within the next five years when it is their turn to re-register. They will have one year upon receiving the letter to do so.

Besides being born before Jan 1, 1962, individuals must also not have been issued with a replacement NRIC in the past 10 years.

ICA said: "ICA's notification letters will contain detailed information on how to apply for NRIC re-registration.

"The most convenient way to do so is online, via iC Online on the ICA website. Eligible NRIC holders can also re-register using the self-service kiosks located at the eLobby on Level 1 of the ICA Building."

More details on the optional NRIC re-registration requirements and procedures can be found on ICA's website, www.ica.gov.sg

Cheow Sue-Ann

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on November 24, 2017, with the headline 'S'poreans born before 1962 can opt for new ICs'. Print Edition | Subscribe
