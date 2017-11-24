S'poreans born before 1962 can opt for new ICs

From next year, Singapore citizens and permanent residents born before 1962 will have the option to re-register for a National Registration Identity Card (NRIC) at a subsidised fee.

This will allow them to bear identity cards with their most recent photographs.

The exercise, however, is optional and individuals can choose not to re-register.

Currently, the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) only makes it mandatory for individuals to register for NRICs at age 15 and then re-register when they turn 30, and again at 55.

ICA said in a release yesterday that those who are eligible for the exercise will receive a notification letter within the next five years when it is their turn to re-register. They will have one year upon receiving the letter to do so.

Besides being born before Jan 1, 1962, individuals must also not have been issued with a replacement NRIC in the past 10 years.

ICA said: "ICA's notification letters will contain detailed information on how to apply for NRIC re-registration.

"The most convenient way to do so is online, via iC Online on the ICA website. Eligible NRIC holders can also re-register using the self-service kiosks located at the eLobby on Level 1 of the ICA Building."

More details on the optional NRIC re-registration requirements and procedures can be found on ICA's website, www.ica.gov.sg

Cheow Sue-Ann