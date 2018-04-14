Singaporean killed in Iceland an NUS undergrad

The 24-year-old Singaporean man who died in a car accident in Iceland on April 4 has been identified as Mr Joshua Tan, a medical undergraduate.

Mr Tan, a final-year student of the National University of Singapore's (NUS') Yong Loo Lin School of Medicine, was on holiday in Iceland with two friends. They were in a rental car when the accident occurred.

It is unclear what caused the accident, but strong winds might have been a contributing factor, Icelandic police spokesman Elis Kjartansson told The Straits Times on Monday.

All three were wearing seat belts.

His friends, a man and a woman, both 24, survived and have been discharged from hospital. Both are also undergraduates at NUS - the man is an engineering major, while the woman is reading medicine, Lianhe Zaobao reported on Wednesday.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, Mr Jerome Tan, who identified himself as Mr Joshua Tan's twin brother, said that details of his sibling's wake have not yet been confirmed as the family is still waiting for documents from Iceland.

"Thank you everyone who has encouraged and helped my family in this time of grief," wrote Mr Jerome Tan, a law student at Singapore Management University.

Ms Claire Tee, who identified herself as the twins' mother, also took to Facebook to thank the public for their concern.

Relatives of the victim flew to Iceland last weekend.

Associate Professor Lau Tang Ching, acting dean of the medical school, expressed his condolences to the family.

"(Mr Joshua Tan) was hardworking, respected and well liked by his friends and teachers at the school and we mourn his passing," he told The Straits Times on Thursday. He added that the school is providing support to the family, as well as counselling services to affected classmates.

The school is also in touch with the family of the second medical student who was involved in the accident, and is "rendering any support that is required".