S'porean killed, 2 others injured as car overturns in Iceland

A Singaporean driver died and his two passengers were injured in Iceland last Wednesday when their car rolled over several times.

The two men and a woman, all aged 24, were friends and on a short holiday.

According to Iceland Magazine, the trio were in Ring Road, just outside the village Vik in South Iceland. The accident occurred just after 8pm.

The driver was airlifted by a rescue helicopter to the National University Hospital in Reykjavik, where he was pronounced dead.

An ambulance took the two passengers, who had non-critical injuries, to the same hospital.

According to South Iceland police, all three were wearing seat belts. The cause of the accident is still unconfirmed, but media reports suggest that the driver might have lost control of the vehicle.

Police spokesman Elis Kjartansson told The Straits Times that strong winds that night might also have been a factor in the accident.

He said the driver's body will be released to his family, which reportedly arrived in Iceland over the weekend.